Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Third time lucky for a 4-year parliamentary term? A lack of checks and balances is still the problem

By Grant Duncan, Visiting Scholar in Politics, School of Policy and Global Affairs, City St George's, University of London
A single, overarching, publicly-approved written constitution could allay fears of giving governments longer terms. But NZ tends to shy away from such bold reform.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Different day, same problems? Why it’s a bad idea to rush into solutions for tricky work issues
~ Play for Today is back – nine ways Channel 5 can make it as successful as the original
~ Trees alone won’t save us: new study says forestation has less potential to fix the climate than hoped
~ Can meat really protect against cancer-related deaths, as a new study indicates?
~ The west’s image of Vladimir Putin as an untrustworthy ‘monster’ is getting in the way of peace in Ukraine
~ Do weighted blankets work for anxiety? Here’s what the evidence shows
~ Bilingualism possible in people with rare genetic condition that normally limits speech
~ Baltic states have torn down their Soviet past following Ukraine war – a photo essay
~ In the Salish Sea, tensions surrounding killer whales and salmon are about more than just fishing
~ Reluctance to reach out to old friends is a common experience, but reconnecting can pay off
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter