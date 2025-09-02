Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New gun law protections target domestic violence, but real prevention must start earlier

By Eden Hoffer, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Information and Media Studies & Faculty of Health Sciences, Western University
Without comprehensive legislative and societal reforms to address intimate partner violence, the measures in Bill C-21 risk being little more than a bandage on a gaping wound.The Conversation


