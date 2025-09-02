Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Home of Prominent Zimbabwe Opposition Leader Bombed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Job Sikhala, former legislator and member of the Zimbabwean opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change, climbs into a prison truck at the magistrates court in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 24, 2024. © 2024 Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty Images In the early hours of August 30, unidentified perpetrators bombed the home of Job Sikhala, a prominent critic of Zimbabwe’s government. Sikhala reported that at the time only his children were in the house, in a suburb of Chitungwiza, near Harare, the capital, but escaped unharmed. Sikhala, 53, said in a statement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When courtroom fashion serves as a calculated legal strategy
~ DRC’s latest peace deal is breaking down and it isn’t the first – what’s being done wrong
~ Breast cancer: new study finds genetic risk in African women
~ South African hunters chewed the kanna plant for endurance: new study tests its effects on mouse brain chemistry
~ Supernova theory links an exploding star to global cooling and human evolution
~ Burkina Faso: Criminalization of consensual same-sex relations between adults an alarming setback undermining progressive provisions of the new Persons and Family Code
~ Can prison inmates publish books? A denied publication took this discussion to Brazil’s Supreme Court
~ Afghanistan quake: Aid teams still scrambling to reach survivors
~ Zack Polanski becomes Green party leader – what happens next?
~ Parks are public spaces – but private event organisers are muscling in
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter