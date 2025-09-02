Tolerance.ca
Breast cancer: new study finds genetic risk in African women

By Mahtaab Hayat, Lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand
Jean-Tristan Brandenburg, Researcher Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience, University of the Witwatersrand
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. In sub-Saharan Africa, it is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.

Risk factors for developing breast cancer include being female, increasing age, being overweight, alcohol consumption and genetic factors.

© The Conversation -
