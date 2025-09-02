Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South African hunters chewed the kanna plant for endurance: new study tests its effects on mouse brain chemistry

By Catherine H Kaschula, Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
A study of extracts of a plant in South Africa traditionally used for staying alert showed similar effects in mice.The Conversation


