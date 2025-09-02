Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can prison inmates publish books? A denied publication took this discussion to Brazil’s Supreme Court

By Fernanda Canofre
For members of the Brazilian Academy of Prison Letters, the case is about free speech: “After all, a prison sentence doesn’t strip the person from other fundamental rights.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
