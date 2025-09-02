Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan quake: Aid teams still scrambling to reach survivors

In remote eastern Afghanistan, aid workers are continuing to race to assist survivors of Sunday’s devastating earthquake as the death toll continues to climb, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burkina Faso: Criminalization of consensual same-sex relations between adults an alarming setback undermining progressive provisions of the new Persons and Family Code
~ Can prison inmates publish books? A denied publication took this discussion to Brazil’s Supreme Court
~ Zack Polanski becomes Green party leader – what happens next?
~ Parks are public spaces – but private event organisers are muscling in
~ The US has deployed warships near Venezuela in a cartel crackdown – but direct military action is unlikely
~ Why menopause may be even tougher for autistic people – and what needs to change
~ Working together with your child’s new school can make their first weeks easier
~ Eight seconds and dropping? How to make the most of short attention spans
~ Turkey and the PKK have made historic moves toward peace – now begins the hard diplomatic work
~ Personal power v. socialized power: What Machiavelli and St. Francis can tell us about modern CEOs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter