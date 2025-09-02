Tolerance.ca
Parks are public spaces – but private event organisers are muscling in

By Ian Mell, Professor in Environmental & Landscape Planning, University of Manchester
Tens of thousands of fans streamed into Manchester’s Heaton Park this summer to see Oasis return home. Over 400,000 people attended across five nights of the much-hyped reunion tour.

But the joy came at a price. For more than eight weeks, large parts of Heaton Park were fenced off and heavily secured, restricting everyday use. Families, dog-walkers and runners were displaced, and the effects rippled far beyond the park gates.

The park regularly hosts food festivals and the music festival Park Life, but Oasis was of a different scale. The concerts effectively turned much…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
