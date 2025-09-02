Tolerance.ca
Why menopause may be even tougher for autistic people – and what needs to change

By Aimee Grant, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
Harriet Axbey, Research Assistant in Public Health, Swansea University
Rebecca Ellis, Assistant Researcher in Public Health, Swansea University
When we first set out to explore autistic experiences of pregnancy, another topic kept surfacing in the personal accounts we recieved: menopause. Again and again, autistic people described how difficult this life stage had been and how little support they had received.

So we expanded our focus and our new review reveals a stark reality. Autistic people may face more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
