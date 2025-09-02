Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Personal power v. socialized power: What Machiavelli and St. Francis can tell us about modern CEOs

By William D. Spangler, Associate Professor Emeritus of Management, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Aleksey Tikhomirov, Lecturer of Public Administration and Policy, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Niccolò Machiavelli, the infamous author of “The Prince,” wrote in the 1500s that the ideal leader makes and breaks solemn agreements. He creates alliances with weak allies to defeat a powerful enemy and then eliminates them one by one. He blames his next-in-charge for his own mistakes, and he executes opponents in public.

St. Francis of Assisi was the antithesis of a Machiavellian leader. Born in 1181, the future saint renounced his father’s wealth, then spent the remainder of his life…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zack Polanski becomes Green party leader – what happens next?
~ Parks are public spaces – but private event organisers are muscling in
~ The US has deployed warships near Venezuela in a cartel crackdown – but direct military action is unlikely
~ Why menopause may be even tougher for autistic people – and what needs to change
~ Working together with your child’s new school can make their first weeks easier
~ Eight seconds and dropping? How to make the most of short attention spans
~ Turkey and the PKK have made historic moves toward peace – now begins the hard diplomatic work
~ Adding more green space to a campus is a simple, cheap and healthy way to help millions of stressed and depressed college students
~ ‘What you feel is valid’: Social media is a lifeline for many abused and neglected young people
~ What is AI slop? A technologist explains this new and largely unwelcome form of online content
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter