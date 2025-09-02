Adding more green space to a campus is a simple, cheap and healthy way to help millions of stressed and depressed college students
By Chanam Lee, Professor of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
Li Deng, Ph.D Candidate in Landscape Architecture & Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
Yizhen Ding, Ph.D. Candidate in Landscape Architecture & Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
Stress on college students can be palpable, and it hits them from every direction: academic challenges, social pressures and financial burdens, all intermingled with their first taste of independence. It’s part of the reason why anxiety and depression are common among the 19 million students now enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities, and why incidents of suicide and suicidal ideation are rising.
In the 2024 National…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 2nd 2025