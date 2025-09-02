Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia Authorities Should Use Restraint During Protests

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – Clashes in Indonesia between protesters and security forces have killed at least seven people and injured dozens more in 42 regions across the country since August 25, 2025. The Indonesian government’s announcement of new allowances and other benefits to members of parliament resulted in peaceful protests. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstrations, and violence escalated after a police vehicle in Jakarta fatally crushed a gig motorcycle driver on August 28. In several cities protesters damaged or set fire to government buildings,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
