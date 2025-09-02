Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flash floods ravage Pakistan: Cloud burst and melting glaciers create perfect storm of destruction

By Rezwan
Devastating flash floods triggered by cloud burst and glacier lake outburst (GLOF) have killed over 800 people across Pakistan in recent weeks, with entire villages swept away and thousands displaced.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indonesia Authorities Should Use Restraint During Protests
~ Neo-Nazis and racist rallies: why it’s important the Australian media call them for what they are
~ A warm, wet spring means more mozzies. How to protect yourself from the diseases they spread
~ Donald Trump was once India’s best friend. How did it all go wrong?
~ Albanese government sets unchanged 185,000 intake under permanent migration program
~ Russia’s GPS interference: do I need to worry when flying?
~ Long-hidden methane leak in Darwin raises fresh doubts over Australia’s climate action
~ I’m a former hostage negotiator. Here’s why police offered a surrender plan to fugitive Dezi Freeman
~ Curious Kids: in ancient Egypt, did pyramids really have booby traps? Why was treasure hidden inside?
~ Should I exercise if I’m still sore from last time?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter