Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Neo-Nazis and racist rallies: why it’s important the Australian media call them for what they are

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
If there was any doubt about neo-Nazi leader Thomas Sewell’s racist and anti-democratic attitudes, they were dispelled on the morning of September 2 when he gatecrashed a press conference by Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and Treasurer Jaclyn Symes. In disrupting the conference, Sewell yelled that Australians did not have the right to protest and made the false claim that 50,000 protesters attended the “March for Australia” rally in Melbourne over the weekend.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indonesia Authorities Should Use Restraint During Protests
~ Flash floods ravage Pakistan: Cloud burst and melting glaciers create perfect storm of destruction
~ A warm, wet spring means more mozzies. How to protect yourself from the diseases they spread
~ Donald Trump was once India’s best friend. How did it all go wrong?
~ Albanese government sets unchanged 185,000 intake under permanent migration program
~ Russia’s GPS interference: do I need to worry when flying?
~ Long-hidden methane leak in Darwin raises fresh doubts over Australia’s climate action
~ I’m a former hostage negotiator. Here’s why police offered a surrender plan to fugitive Dezi Freeman
~ Curious Kids: in ancient Egypt, did pyramids really have booby traps? Why was treasure hidden inside?
~ Should I exercise if I’m still sore from last time?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter