Human Rights Observatory

A warm, wet spring means more mozzies. How to protect yourself from the diseases they spread

By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor, School of Medical Science & Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute; Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Mosquito bites are annoying. They can also have deadly consequences. So what diseases do mosquitoes in Australia carry?

And with warmer weather on its way and rain expected to continue, how can you prepare for the coming mosquito season?

Mosquitoes are deadliest animal


Mosquitoes kill more people than any other animal. Worldwide, more than half a million people die each year from mosquito bites that transmit malaria parasites.

Australia is fortunate to be free of major…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
