Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s shift to more private health care will likely raise costs and reduce quality: what the evidence tells us

By Kaaren Mathias, Associate Professor in Public Health and Social Justice, University of Canterbury
Many studies show public funding of private health care can be more expensive and less equitable. A truly evidence-based health system would acknowledge this.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
