Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to save global cancer research from Trump’s cuts

By Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
Anbang Du, PhD Candidate in Computer Science, University of Southampton
Markus Brede, Associate Professor, Mathematical Modeling, Statistics and Data Science, University of Southampton
Cancer kills one in five people globally. Yet, except for a one-off increase in 2021, the flow of money for cancer research has trended downward every year since 2016.

Our new analysis of more than 100,000 public and philanthropic grants reveals where research funding is being allocated. There are very likely to be reductions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria: New investigation reveals evidence government and affiliated forces extrajudicially executed dozens of Druze people in Suwayda
~ It was lonely during WWII. Those at home and away coped through letters
~ 80 years since the end of World War II, a dangerous legacy lingers in the Pacific
~ It’s OK for people to cry at work. Here’s how you can respond as a colleague or manager
~ Ageing Australians are waiting too long for home care packages. Here’s why
~ My cat needs to be contained indoors – how do I make sure it stays happy?
~ It was lonely during WII. Those at home and away coped through letters
~ Low expectations and thwarted desires: Geoff Dyer’s memoir of a working-class childhood
~ Indonesia: Authorities must investigate eight deaths following violent crackdown on protests
~ Research shows English children’s wellbeing drops when they start secondary school – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter