Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

80 years since the end of World War II, a dangerous legacy lingers in the Pacific

By Stacey Pizzino, Lecturer, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Bryan G. Fry, Professor of Toxicology, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
On September 2, 1945, the second world war ended when Japan officially surrendered. Today, on the 80th anniversary, the physical legacy of the conflict remains etched into land and sea.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the Pacific. There, fierce battles left behind sunken warships, aircraft and unexploded bombs. These remnants are not only historical artefacts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It’s OK for people to cry at work. Here’s how you can respond as a colleague or manager
~ Ageing Australians are waiting too long for home care packages. Here’s why
~ My cat needs to be contained indoors – how do I make sure it stays happy?
~ It was lonely during WII. Those at home and away coped through letters
~ Low expectations and thwarted desires: Geoff Dyer’s memoir of a working-class childhood
~ Indonesia: Authorities must investigate eight deaths following violent crackdown on protests
~ Research shows English children’s wellbeing drops when they start secondary school – here’s why
~ The Thursday Murder Club: everything is eclipsed by the cakes in this sanitised Netflix adaptation
~ ChatGPT only talks in clichés – here’s why that’s a threat to human creativity
~ Four reasons why the UK lags behind its rivals on productivity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter