Human Rights Observatory

Ageing Australians are waiting too long for home care packages. Here’s why

By Michael Woods, Professor of Health Economics, University of Technology Sydney
Jin Sug Yang, Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
Louise Malady, Senior Researcher: Policy, UTS Ageing Research Collaborative, University of Technology Sydney
Nelson Ma, Associate Professor in aged care, corporate governance and accounting, University of Technology Sydney
Home care packages help older people with complex needs to live at home for longer. The problem is, more people want packages than the number the government funds.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
