My cat needs to be contained indoors – how do I make sure it stays happy?

By Barbara Padalino, Associate Professor of Animal Behaviour, Husbandry and Welfare, Southern Cross University
Cats are safer indoors. But if they’re used to roaming freely, containing them can cause problems – here’s what you need to know.The Conversation


