Indonesia: Authorities must investigate eight deaths following violent crackdown on protests

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Indonesian government’s announcement that at least eight people have been killed since nationwide protests against low wages, tax hikes and lawmakers’ pay started on 25 August, Amnesty International’s Regional Research Director, Montse Ferrer, said: “The increasing number of deaths from the crackdown on protests in Jakarta and other regions in Indonesia is […] The post Indonesia: Authorities must investigate eight deaths following violent crackdown on protests appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


