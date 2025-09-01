Tolerance.ca
The Thursday Murder Club: everything is eclipsed by the cakes in this sanitised Netflix adaptation

By Andrew Dix, Senior Lecturer in American Literature and Film, Loughborough University
In his essay Decline of the English Murder, the writer George Orwell evokes the pleasure to be had in reading about killing. After a good meal (including pudding), you are in the mood to read: “the sofa cushions are soft underneath you, the fire is well alight, the air is warm.” And what is it, in “these blissful circumstances”, that you want to read about? “Naturally,” says Orwell, “a murder”.

Substitute Orwell’s fires for contemporary radiators, and he might be describing the millions of readers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
