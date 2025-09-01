Tolerance.ca
ChatGPT only talks in clichés – here’s why that’s a threat to human creativity

By Vittorio Tantucci, Senior lecturer in Linguistics and Chinese Linguistics, Lancaster University
When you chat with ChatGPT, it often feels like you’re talking to someone polite, engaged and responsive. It nods in all the right places, mirrors your wording and seems eager to keep the exchange flowing.

But is this really what human conversation sounds like? Our new study shows that while ChatGPT plausibly imitates dialogue, it does so…The Conversation


