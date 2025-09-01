Teachers are key to students’ AI literacy, and need support
By Sue Mylde, Doctoral Student, EdD., Learning Sciences, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Barbara Brown, Associate Professor, Learning Sciences, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
With the rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), teachers have been thrust into a new and ever-shifting classroom reality.
The public, including many students, now has widespread access to GenAI tools and large language models (LLMs). Students sometimes use these tools with schoolwork. School boards have taken different approaches to regulating…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 1st 2025