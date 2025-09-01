Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teachers are key to students’ AI literacy, and need support

By Sue Mylde, Doctoral Student, EdD., Learning Sciences, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Barbara Brown, Associate Professor, Learning Sciences, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
With the rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), teachers have been thrust into a new and ever-shifting classroom reality.

The public, including many students, now has widespread access to GenAI tools and large language models (LLMs). Students sometimes use these tools with schoolwork. School boards have taken different approaches to regulating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
