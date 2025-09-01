What does it mean to become an adult? In Namibia, it’s caring for others
By Selma Uugwanga, Clinical Psychologist (Namibia) and PhD Researcher on Emerging Adulthood in sub-Saharan Africa, University of Zurich
Amber Gayle Thalmayer, Professor of Personality, Mental Health, and Culture, University of Zurich
Luzelle Naude, Professor in Psychology, University of the Free State
Around the world, people become adults in different ways. In some places, it’s when you get a job, get married, or move out of your parents’ house. In others it might include an initiation ritual, or taking leadership in your family or community.
These milestones may differ, but they all point to the same question: what does it mean to “become an adult”? Understanding this matters – not only for psychologists who study human development and behaviour, but also for society, because adulthood is more than just getting older. It shapes our motivations and identity, how we relate to others,…
