HIV is on the rise among older Africans, but care and research overlook this group – lessons from Kenya and South Africa

By Francesc Xavier Gomez-Olive Casas, Research Manager at MRC/Wits Agincourt Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
Luicer Anne Ingasia Olubayo, Postdoctoral fellow, University of the Witwatersrand
Ageing with HIV is now a global public health reality, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, and the response must evolve to reflect that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
