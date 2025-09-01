Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Democrats dig in with a new type of campaign against Trump

By Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in US politics and international security, University of Portsmouth
Over the past few months, the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has increasingly become a focal point for the Democratic party’s resistance to the US president, Donald Trump.

And a poll taken in August 2025 gave Newsom a bump in support from Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, going from 11% in June to 19% in August. He was the only potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate who saw gains in the survey.

ToutedThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
