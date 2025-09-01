Warming temperatures affect glaciers’ ability to store meltwater, contributing to rising sea levels
By Danielle Halle, PhD Candidate, Glaciology, University of Waterloo
Wesley Van Wychen, Associate Professor, Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo
Climate change impacts are nonlinear and unevenly distributed. In the Arctic, rising temperatures affect glaciers’ ability to store water, leading to rising sea levels.
