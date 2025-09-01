Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Warming temperatures affect glaciers’ ability to store meltwater, contributing to rising sea levels

By Danielle Halle, PhD Candidate, Glaciology, University of Waterloo
Wesley Van Wychen, Associate Professor, Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo
Climate change impacts are nonlinear and unevenly distributed. In the Arctic, rising temperatures affect glaciers’ ability to store water, leading to rising sea levels.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
