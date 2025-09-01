Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What chaos at the US CDC could mean for the rest of the world

By Michael Toole, Associate Principal Research Fellow, Burnet Institute
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a key institution when it comes to public health in the US, but it’s also instrumental in global health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ By sending non-visa holders to Nauru, Australia is shifting its responsibilities
~ Australia’s government says social media age checks ‘can be done’, despite errors and privacy risks
~ Colombia: Don’t Cut Ombudsperson’s Office Budget
~ Mexico: Electoral Process Undermines Judicial Independence
~ Zimbabwe: Rights Activists Acquitted After Year-Long Trial
~ Cambodia: Revised Law Endangers Citizenship
~ Tracing ‘waste colonialism’ in Southeast Asia
~ Politicians have scapegoated immigration for decades. It’s time to flip the script
~ UK: Rights Protections Needed in Gulf Trade Pact
~ Poland: Twitter/X facilitated spread of anti-LGBTI hatred and harassment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter