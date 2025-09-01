Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s government says social media age checks ‘can be done’, despite errors and privacy risks

By Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
The Australian government today released a long-awaited report on a trial of automated tools for determining a person’s age.

So-called age assurance technology is expected to play a key role in enforcing the ban on social media accounts…The Conversation


