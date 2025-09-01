Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: Don’t Cut Ombudsperson’s Office Budget

By Human Rights Watch
Headquarters of the Ombudsman’s Office in Bogotá, Colombia, June 15, 2020. © Defensoría del Pueblo 2020 (Bogotá) – Proposed budget cuts to Colombia’s Ombudsperson’s Office would be a blow to the protection of human rights in the country, Human Rights Watch said today.The Ombudsperson’s Office requested a very modest budget increase for 2026, partly to keep pace with the roughly 5 percent annual inflation rate and partly to allow for an expansion of work that is sorely needed in light of Colombia’s evolving human rights concerns. Instead, the budget proposed by the government of Gustavo…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
