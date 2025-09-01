Tolerance.ca
Mexico: Electoral Process Undermines Judicial Independence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Federal court workers in Mexico City protest against a proposal that would remove and replace all judges in the country in popular elections, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. © 2024 Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo (Washington, DC) – A constitutional change replacing half of the federal judiciary with judges elected by popular vote has undermined judicial independence in Mexico, Human Rights Watch said today as the new judges take office. The new judges, including six of the Supreme Court’s nine members, are set to take office on September 1, 2025, following a popular election…


© Human Rights Watch -
