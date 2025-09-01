Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Rights Activists Acquitted After Year-Long Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers outside the Magistrates Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 6, 2021. © 2021 Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images (Johannesburg) – A Zimbabwe court’s acquittal of three human rights activists on disorderly conduct charges more than a year after their arrest highlights the authorities’ misuse of the criminal justice system against dissidents, Human Rights Watch said today. Zimbabwean authorities should end politically motivated arrests and prosecutions of human rights defenders, activists, and journalists.On August 21, 2025, a Harare Magistrates Court acquitted…


