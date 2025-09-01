Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Revised Law Endangers Citizenship

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Front side of the National Assembly of Cambodia in Phnom Penh, May 7, 2019. © Daniel Kalker/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Bangkok) – Cambodia’s National Assembly passed amendments to its citizenship law on August 25, 2025, that allow the government to silence dissent by reworking Cambodian citizenship, Human Rights Watch said today. The amended citizenship law strips nationals, naturalized citizens, and dual citizens of the most basic protections of nationality if convicted by ruling Cambodia People’s Party-controlled courts of treason or “collusion with foreign…


