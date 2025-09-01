Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China may not invade Taiwan, but rather blockade it. How would this work, and could it be effective?

By Claudio Bozzi, Lecturer in Law, Deakin University
Taiwan is particularly vulnerable to a naval blockade, with only four months of emergency food reserves and three months of fuel reserves.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
