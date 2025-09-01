Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Rights Protections Needed in Gulf Trade Pact

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2024.   © 2024 Press Association via AP Images (Beirut) – The United Kingdom government should publicly pledge to incorporate strong human rights conditions before a Free Trade Agreement between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is signed, a coalition of 14 human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, and trade unions said in a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer today. “Without strong rights protections in the forthcoming…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What chaos at the US CDC could mean for the rest of the world
~ By sending non-visa holders to Nauru, Australia is shifting its responsibilities
~ Australia’s government says social media age checks ‘can be done’, despite errors and privacy risks
~ Colombia: Don’t Cut Ombudsperson’s Office Budget
~ Mexico: Electoral Process Undermines Judicial Independence
~ Zimbabwe: Rights Activists Acquitted After Year-Long Trial
~ Cambodia: Revised Law Endangers Citizenship
~ Tracing ‘waste colonialism’ in Southeast Asia
~ Politicians have scapegoated immigration for decades. It’s time to flip the script
~ Poland: Twitter/X facilitated spread of anti-LGBTI hatred and harassment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter