‘Those paintings belong to us’: how an Indigenous-led project is harnessing technology to protect Kakadu’s rock art
By Tristen Anne Norrie Jones, Academic Fellow, Archaeology, School of Humanities, University of Sydney
Alfred Nayinggul, Senior Erre Traditional Owner, Indigenous Knowledge
Sam Provost, Associate Academic and PhD Candidate, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
This new project has strong potential to be scaled up and delivered in other land and cultural heritage management contexts.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 31, 2025