Human Rights Observatory

Should I limit how often my child eats nuts because they contain fat?

By Nick Fuller, Clinical Trials Director, Department of Endocrinology, RPA Hospital, University of Sydney
When I mention kids and nuts in the same sentence, some parents react like I’ve dropped the F-bomb, thanks to the association of nuts with two other F-words: fat and fear.

Parents sometimes avoid nuts due to claims they cause unwanted weight gain or trigger life-threatening allergies.

But nuts are good good for kids – and avoiding them can do more harm than good.

The fats in nuts are healthy fats


Decades of exposure to the diet industry’s relentless low-fat marketing have led parents to believe that all fats are bad. But this isn’t the case.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
