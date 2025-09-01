Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Twitter/X facilitated spread of anti-LGBTI hatred and harassment

By Amnesty International
The report contains sensitive content that may be upsetting for some readers.  X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has contributed to the spread of targeted hate against LGBTI people in Poland, Amnesty International said in a new report analyzing the platform’s business model for the first time.  The report, ‘A Thousand Cuts’: […] The post Poland: Twitter/X facilitated spread of anti-LGBTI hatred and harassment  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What chaos at the US CDC could mean for the rest of the world
~ By sending non-visa holders to Nauru, Australia is shifting its responsibilities
~ Australia’s government says social media age checks ‘can be done’, despite errors and privacy risks
~ Colombia: Don’t Cut Ombudsperson’s Office Budget
~ Mexico: Electoral Process Undermines Judicial Independence
~ Zimbabwe: Rights Activists Acquitted After Year-Long Trial
~ Cambodia: Revised Law Endangers Citizenship
~ Tracing ‘waste colonialism’ in Southeast Asia
~ Politicians have scapegoated immigration for decades. It’s time to flip the script
~ UK: Rights Protections Needed in Gulf Trade Pact
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter