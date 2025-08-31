Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New data shows a jump in older people dying from drug overdoses

By Suzanne Nielsen, Professor and Deputy Director, Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University
Tina Lam, Senior Research Fellow at the Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University
When we talk about drug overdose deaths, many of us imagine a problem that affects young people.

But new data from Australia’s Annual Overdose Report, published on Sunday, reveals a significant jump in the number of older adults dying from an overdose, compared to two decades ago.

Since 2001, unintentional overdose deaths have declined by about one-third among people under 30. But deaths in those aged 50–59 have increased three-fold. Among 60–69 year olds, deaths have nearly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
