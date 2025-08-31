Tolerance.ca
Over-the-top melodrama, a platonic rom-com and retirement village murders: what to watch in September

By Alexa Scarlata, Lecturer, Digital Communication, RMIT University
Craig Martin, Lecturer in Screen Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Jessica Ford, Senior Lecturer in Media, University of Adelaide
Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Joanna McIntyre, Senior Lecturer in Media Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Jo Coghlan, Associate Professor, Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, University of New England
Lisa French, Professor & Dean, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
With September comes spring: flowering trees, warmer weather, longer days. But just as it felt like spring had sprung, a new cold front came over much of south east Australia.

No matter if you’re looking for something to while away the last of the chilly days, or looking for something to watch to escape the dreaded hay fever outside, our experts this month have you covered. There are old classics celebrating 50 years since they hit the big screen, now available on the small screen at home. There is a new ABC drama; a documentary about The Biggest Loser; and Untamed, blending western…The Conversation


