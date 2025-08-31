Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we tricked AI chatbots into creating misinformation, despite ‘safety’ measures

By Lin Tian, Research Fellow, Data Science Institute, University of Technology Sydney
Marian-Andrei Rizoiu, Associate Professor in Behavioral Data Science, University of Technology Sydney
When you ask ChatGPT or other AI assistants to help create misinformation, they typically refuse, with responses like “I cannot assist with creating false information.” But our tests show these safety measures are surprisingly shallow – often just a few words deep – making them alarmingly easy to circumvent.

We have been investigating how AI language models can be manipulated to generate coordinated disinformation campaigns across social media platforms. What we found should concern anyone worried about the integrity of online information.

The shallow safety problem


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Lahore to Sydney, a Muslim feminist’s debut novel rebels against the suffocation of safety
~ ‘Those paintings belong to us’: how an Indigenous-led project is harnessing technology to protect Kakadu’s rock art
~ Should I limit how often my child eats nuts because they contain fat?
~ Your say: week beginning September 1
~ Local journalists and fixers are dying at unprecedented rates in Gaza. Can anyone protect them?
~ New data shows a jump in older people dying from drug overdoses
~ Australian parents are helping their kids buy a first home with less money, but more rent-free living
~ Over-the-top melodrama, a platonic rom-com and retirement village murders: what to watch in September
~ From daycare through to uni, we’ve all had this type of teacher
~ The Pacific’s united front on climate action is splintering over deep-sea mining
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter