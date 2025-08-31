From daycare through to uni, we’ve all had this type of teacher
By Jess Harris, Associate Professor in Education, University of Newcastle
Kathleen Smithers, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Charles Sturt University
Nerida Spina, Associate Professor of Education, Queensland University of Technology
Sarah Gurr, Lecturer in Education, Charles Sturt University
A new book shows how casual educators and teachers play a crucial role in education. But many face underpayment and uncertainty juggling too many contract jobs.
