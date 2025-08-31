Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can the International Criminal Court achieve justice for women?

By Olivera Simic, Professor in Law, Griffith University
Some say the law / ought not to bend. // That it should be a neutral, / certain thing. // But there are reasons / judgement and interpretation / are bequeathed / to human / – humane – / hearts, and heads.

– Excerpt from The Hope of a Thousand Small Lights, Maxine Beneba Clarke

On January 23 2025, the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor applied…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
