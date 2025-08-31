Tolerance.ca
Islamic State massacres in eastern DRC: who are the insurgents and why are they killing civilians?

By Stig Jarle Hansen, Professor of International Relations, Norwegian University of Life Sciences
More than 100 civilians have perished in a spate of attacks by Islamic State-backed rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in mid-2025. The Islamic State’s Central African Province – known locally as Allied Democratic Forces – claimed an attack on Christian worshippers in late July which killed at least 49. Other attacks in August killed 52 villagers. By mid-2025 the group had…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
