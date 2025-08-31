Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should governments pay businesses for climate disasters? Researchers unpack huge lawsuits in South Africa

By Tracy-Lynn Field, Director of the Mandela Institute, Professor of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
Angela van der Berg, Director of the Global Environmental Law Centre; Associate Professor Department of Public Law & Jurisprudence, University of the Western Cape, University of the Western Cape
Chiedza Machaka, Lecturer and Post-doctoral Fellow, University of the Witwatersrand
The most catastrophic natural disaster ever recorded in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province – also the worst flood in South Africa for more than a century – has sparked two major lawsuits by insurance companies whose business clients suffered massive flood damage.

The April 2022 floods in eThekwini municipality, South Africa claimed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Albanese government resorts to whatever-it-takes to rid Australia of former detainees
~ Islamic State massacres in eastern DRC: who are the insurgents and why are they killing civilians?
~ Cameroon’s election risks instability, no matter who wins
~ The banality of state violence: Why the Indonesian police have become a public enemy
~ Why the pani puri platter remains India’s favourite snack
~ World News in Brief: Executions surge in Iran, nuclear test threat, Burkina Faso declares top official unwelcome
~ ‘Our livelihoods have been cut off’, say West Bank farmers ahead of olive harvest
~ Belarus Intensifies Crackdown on Human Rights Lawyers
~ Despite Taliban ban, over 90 per cent of Afghans support girls’ right to learn
~ EU-US Trade Deal Threatens EU Corporate Accountability Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter