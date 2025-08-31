Should governments pay businesses for climate disasters? Researchers unpack huge lawsuits in South Africa
By Tracy-Lynn Field, Director of the Mandela Institute, Professor of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
Angela van der Berg, Director of the Global Environmental Law Centre; Associate Professor Department of Public Law & Jurisprudence, University of the Western Cape, University of the Western Cape
Chiedza Machaka, Lecturer and Post-doctoral Fellow, University of the Witwatersrand
The most catastrophic natural disaster ever recorded in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province – also the worst flood in South Africa for more than a century – has sparked two major lawsuits by insurance companies whose business clients suffered massive flood damage.
The April 2022 floods in eThekwini municipality, South Africa claimed…
- Sunday, August 31, 2025