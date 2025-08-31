Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon’s election risks instability, no matter who wins

By Manu Lekunze, Lecturer, University of Aberdeen
Paul Biya’s 42-year reign provided political stability. A new term of office or possible transition risks instability, including more armed conflict.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
