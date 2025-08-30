Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the pani puri platter remains India’s favourite snack

By Abhinash Das
Pani puri, India’s iconic street food, now delights beyond South Asia. It has been showcased at festivals worldwide, celebrated by global influencers with memes and songs, showcasing its vibrant, irresistible flavours.


© Global Voices -
~ Belarus Intensifies Crackdown on Human Rights Lawyers
~ Despite Taliban ban, over 90 per cent of Afghans support girls’ right to learn
~ EU-US Trade Deal Threatens EU Corporate Accountability Law
~ Sudan: UN Should Act to Protect Starving Civilians
~ US Barriers to Disaster Aid Challenge Human Rights Principles
~ How the Trump administration changed the rules of international diplomacy – by a former British ambassador
~ How tariff wars are reshaping migration and raising the risk of human rights abuses in supply chains
~ The Roses: what this romcom about a warring couple can teach us about relationship breakdown and divorce
~ Sex, Stalin and Shostakovich: the story of the 1934 opera the Soviet leader walked out of
~ US: Migrants Face Abuse in Guantánamo
