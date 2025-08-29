Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Intensifies Crackdown on Human Rights Lawyers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A rally in support of the Belarusian independence movement in Warsaw, Poland, August 9, 2025. © 2025 Jaap Arriens/Sipa USA via AP Photo Last week, Belarusian authorities declared the Belarusian Association of Human Rights Lawyers (BAHRL) an “extremist formation.” The action against the group, which works to protect the rights to a defense and a fair trial, is the latest attack on the country’s legal profession.Since its formation by exiled Belarusian lawyers arbitrarily deprived of their right to practice law, BAHRL has been promoting the independence of the legal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
