Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite Taliban ban, over 90 per cent of Afghans support girls’ right to learn

Despite the ongoing ban on girls’ secondary education, more than 90 per cent of Afghan adults support girls’ right to be in class, according to a new alert from the UN’s gender equality agency, UN Women. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belarus Intensifies Crackdown on Human Rights Lawyers
~ EU-US Trade Deal Threatens EU Corporate Accountability Law
~ Sudan: UN Should Act to Protect Starving Civilians
~ US Barriers to Disaster Aid Challenge Human Rights Principles
~ How the Trump administration changed the rules of international diplomacy – by a former British ambassador
~ How tariff wars are reshaping migration and raising the risk of human rights abuses in supply chains
~ The Roses: what this romcom about a warring couple can teach us about relationship breakdown and divorce
~ Sex, Stalin and Shostakovich: the story of the 1934 opera the Soviet leader walked out of
~ US: Migrants Face Abuse in Guantánamo
~ What Brazil’s digital fight means for free expression in the Global South
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter